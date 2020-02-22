Najib, Rosmah, daughter spend more than three hours to inspect seized items at Bank Negara

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, during a birthday celebration at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and their daughter, Nooryana Najwa, were at Bank Negara today to physically inspect items linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal that were seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Deputy Chief of the Anti-Money Laundering Investigation Team at the Secretariat of the Inspector-General of Police, ACP Amran Yaacob said the three family members, who arrived at the bank at 9.15am, spent more than three hours inspecting the items.

“They were accompanied by their respective lawyers and the process went well,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Last February 3, judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ordered the prosecution to allow Najib, Rosmah and Nooryana Najwa to physically inspect the items which were kept in a vault at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

He made the order with the conditions, which included, that the inspection be conducted at premises designated by the prosecution and only once within two weeks from the date of the order, which expired last February 17.

Following which, on February 17, the prosecution applied for an extension of time, with today being one of the dates submitted, for the three family members to inspect the confiscated items. — Bernama