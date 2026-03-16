IPOH, March 16 — Perak’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) will closely monitor 34 black spots (high-risk road locations with a history of frequent, serious accidents) across the state under a special operation for Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) 2026, running from today until March 29.

Perak JPJ director Mohammad Yusoff Abustan said the 34 sites fall within seven enforcement corridors, covering Kinta, Manjung, Larut Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak (Gerik), Hilir Perak (Teluk Intan), Batang Padang (Tapah), and Kuala Kangsar.

He said the 34-duty-point deployment allows officers to conduct patrols and snap checks to maintain high compliance among road users.

“Our officers will patrol between duty points at about 70 km/h, monitoring traffic and stopping vehicles that break the rules.

“This approach keeps our officers visible on the ground and increases the perception of being caught among road users,” he said at a press conference following a traffic operation on Jalan Sultan Idris Shah today.

Mohammad Yusoff said 244 Perak JPJ officers have been deployed to ensure full monitoring and enforcement statewide, adding that they will focus on major traffic offences that often cause accidents, namely speeding, running red lights, crossing double lines, driving in emergency lanes, not wearing seatbelts or helmets, cutting queues, using mobile phones while driving, overloading, and carrying dangerous cargo.

“Stricter enforcement will also focus on public and commercial vehicles, checking that transport companies comply with licence rules and service standards,” he said.

He said Perak JPJ also conducted bus depot inspections from March 13 to 15 to ensure express and other public buses were safe and met all technical standards ahead of the Aidilfitri operation.

“We will also carry out special operations targeting motorcyclists on high-risk routes, as they continue to account for a high number of fatal accidents each year,” he added. — Bernama