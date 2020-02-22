Anwar: I proposed Dr M be given a chance and he will decide, I need to be patient

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are seen during a press conference after the Pakatan Harapan President Council Meeting at Yayasan Perdana Foundation February 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 22 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has voiced his full support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to decide the date for the transition of power, which is expected to take place any time after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in November.

The Port Dickson MP said he will have to be patient for Dr Mahathir’s decision and announcement.

“Our stand is clear. There is no question of our commitment to ensure that Tun Dr Mahathir as the prime minister will be able to carry out his duties with our full support,” he told a press conference at the end of the first Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting this year last night.

“We will then have another discussion. I myself said that Tun Mahathir must be given the opportunity to govern and when he has determined the proper time, only then [will the transition happen].

“Before that, I must remain patient,” said Anwar.

Dr Mahathir, who is the PH coalition chairman, told reporters that the council had unanimously agreed that he alone should determine when to step down from office.

Speculation had been rife among PKR members and Anwar supporters that their president was going to play hardball at the council meeting and demand the deputy prime ministership currently held by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Many of Anwar’s supporters have been demanding Dr Mahathir hand the reins of power to Anwar before November, in light of their pre-election promise made in 2018.

Anwar was seen to play it coy in demanding a definite date while some political pundits have claimed Dr Mahathir will never pass the baton to Anwar and that both should seek a compromise to the succession plan.