RON97, RON95 up two sen, no change for diesel

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol will increase by two sen per litre, at RM2.38 and RM2.08 respectively while diesel to remain at RM2.14 per litre, effective midnight tonight until February 28.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the retail prices for both RON95 and diesel should be at RM2.08 and RM2.14 per litre respectively.

“This shows an increase from last week’s RON95 price of RM2.06 per litre while diesel to remain at RM2.14 per litre,” it said.

It also said that retail price of RON95 petrol was increased to RM2.08 per litre and retail prices for diesel to remain at RM2.14 per litre, in line with the government’s decision to stabilise the retail prices for the petroleum products and safeguard the well-being of the people’s economy.

“However, as global oil prices are rising and in order to protect consumers from the impact of price increases, retail prices of petroleum products will be maintained at no more than RM2.08 per litre for RON95 petrol and RM2.18 per litre for diesel through subsidies,” it said. — Bernama