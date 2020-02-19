IGP confirms arrest of four Selangor CID cops for RM3m extortion to cover up Cheras drug lab

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says said the police are currently gathering evidence and said they have yet to retrieve the alleged RM3 million paid by the complainant to the said rogue cops. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR Feb 19 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today confirmed the arrest of four police officers yesterday, after they allegedly extorted RM3 million as an inducement to cover up a drug processing laboratory in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur that has since been raided.

Abdul Hamid, while promising no stone will be left unturned in investigations, said the police are currently gathering evidence and said they have yet to retrieve the alleged RM3 million paid by the complainant to the said rogue cops.

“We’ve taken action and investigations are ongoing... we are in the midst of gathering evidence still. I can confirm four police officers have been arrested so far.

“We have not retrieved the alleged RM3 million at this point but I can confirm the investigating team has summoned them,” he said this afternoon during a police event at the Malaysian Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

When asked how Selangor state police officers became involved in a drug case that was under Kuala Lumpur jurisdiction, Abdul Hamid said, “Of course, what they did was without sanction of their senior officers and they have also abused their power.”

Malay Mail this morning reported that the four police officers were identified as an inspector, two detective corporals and a corporal who are attached to the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) serious crimes division.

An informed source, familiar with the case, said the suspects were detained at the CID office at the Selangor police contingent headquarters in Shah Alam at 9.45am yesterday.

The source said the arrests were made by a special CID team from the Kuala Lumpur police’s serious crimes division that acted on an extortion report made at the Salak South police station in Cheras on Monday by a 49-year-old Taiwanese businessman who was earlier arrested on drug charges.

The suspects, aged between 37 and 38, are seasoned policemen with each having more than 12 years of service in the police force, according to the source.

The source also said the Taiwanese businessman was said to have been unhappy that he and several of his friends were arrested, despite “paying off” the policemen.

Initial investigations apparently revealed that the suspects had earlier demanded RM5 million in cash from the complainant and his Malaysian friend as inducement to avoid arrest and also seizure of the drug processing laboratory after they “raided” the 29th floor condominium unit at 6am on February 8.

“However, the complainant could not meet the sum that was allegedly demanded by the suspects, and after negotiations, they managed to shore up RM3 million on the same day,” said the source.

Based on the complainant’s report, the source said the total sum of RM3 million was made up of RM1 million of his personal cash in the condominium, with the remaining RM2 million borrowed from an unknown party.

“The complainant’s friend then passed the cash that was put into a large plastic bag to the suspects who promptly left in two unmarked police cars.

“The complainant decided to lodge a report after his condominium unit and drug processing lab were raided in a police operation four days later despite being extorted by the policemen,” said the source.

Checks by Malay Mail revealed that the Taiwanese businessman was among one of four male suspects that were arrested in connection with a drug processing laboratory at a condominium in Jalan Yaacob Latif in Cheras on February 12.

It was reported on Monday that the Kuala Lumpur police had arrested two Taiwanese, one China national and a local aged between 30 and 49 after busting the drug processing laboratory.

During the operation, the police seized 1,426 ecstasy pills and 27,546g of ketamine from the condominium. The raiding team also confiscated vehicles, cash and equipment all worth about RM2.23 million.

It is understood the police is currently inspecting homes of the suspects to search for evidence and clues and have also seized two unmarked police cars — a Proton Waja and also a Proton Persona — to assist the probe as both vehicles are believed to have been used by the suspects on the day of the alleged extortion.