DPM: No discussion on MH370 in Cabinet meeting today

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya February 19, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Cabinet did not discuss former Australian prime minister Tony Abbot’s allegations on missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 at its weekly meeting today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said.

“It was not discussed as the minister of transportation is currently abroad,” she told reporters when asked if Abbot’s remarks about the mass murder-suicide theory was raised in Cabinet.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke is currently attending the Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Stockholm.

Abbot made the startling claim on Australia’s Sky News two-part documentary ‘MH370: The Untold Story’, in which he alleged that the Malaysian government believed the disappearance of the aircraft could have been due to a mass murder cum suicide by its pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah.

Others have since responded, including Puteri Iskandar MP Lim Kit Siang, who expressed shock at Abbot’s claim and suggested an international inquiry commission to be formed to probe into the matter. He also called for former ministers under the Barisan Nasional administation to answer the claim.

MH370 was en route from KL to Beijing in the early hours of March 8, 2014, when it vanished from the radars while over the Andaman Sea, with all 239 people on board, including 50 Malaysian passengers.

Despite repeated underwater searches over the years to locate the plane's wreckage in the Indian Ocean, where satellite data indicated it could have last flown over, nothing has been found thus far.

Zaharie has also been blamed by several official inquiries probing into the incident, which have also failed to provide any technical explanation for the disappearance.

In 2018, the Malaysian government's report said it was possible the aircraft's systems were manipulated, and that investigators could not rule out intervention by a third party.





