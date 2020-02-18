Teresa Kok: Taman Desa residents suffering from ‘sins’ of Ku Nan

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok (centre) during a meeting with Taman Desa residents following the partial collapse of a condominium construction collapse here last week. — Picture via Facebook/Teresa Kok

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The slew of development problems faced by Taman Desa residents is a result of the many problematic decisions made by former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok said today.

Following the partial collapse of condominium construction project The Address there, Kok who is also primary industries minister said she had vehemently opposed the Umno man, also known as Ku Nan, when she was in the Opposition.

“When I was the opposition MP prior to GE14, I have vigorously and vehemently criticised Tengku Adnan and DBKL for approving all these high-density projects,” Kok said in a Facebook post after meeting residents there.

“I have even hit out that he and DBKL has committed a grave sin when this project was approved by him and DBKL then.

“As a result of his intransigence then, today, the residents in Taman Desa are forced to suffer the consequences of the sins committed by the former FT minister and the then mayor,” she added.

Kok had met with the residents committee from One Desa, Desa Eight and Faber Tiara Condominium, as well as Taman Desa Residents Associations yesterday.

General view of Phase 1 of The Address condominium project (right) in Taman Desa February 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Some of the complaints she received include the fact that the land The Address Condominium is being developed on was originally earmarked as a TNB reserve and it is very close to a school and other condominiums.

The residents of Faber Tiara had also “been tormented” by the “nuisance and danger” of objects falling into their compound from the condominium’s construction.

Residents also told her that the access roads to the current entrances of One Desa and Desa Eight actually belong to the developer of The Address, rather than the respective developments.

“I fully understand the agony and the fury of all the residents. They are worried about their safety and especially more, after this mishap. I am in full sympathy with them,” Kok said.

On Saturday, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health started an investigation into the partial collapse of a 37-storey condominium under construction in Taman Desa, Jalan Klang Lama on the day before.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the condominium developer’s advertising permit and developer licence was also suspended pending the investigation.

Aerial view of the slab collapse at The Address condominium project in Taman Desa February 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

In the incident, two Bangladesh nationals were reported to be trapped on the first level after the floor of the parking area on the sixth level collapsed during heavy rain at 3.30pm.

The first victim was rescued at 5.15pm while the second at 9.40pm. Both were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment.