Last two Chinese Covid-19 patients in Johor hospital cleared to go home (VIDEO)

Cases seven and eight are a married couple from China. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The final two patients hospitalised at Hospital Permai in Johor Baru have fully recovered from the Covid-19 coronavirus and were discharged earlier today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced in a statement that the patients classified as cases seven and eight were a married couple from China.

“Both patients were allowed to return home this afternoon.

“As a result, all Covid-19 positive cases treated at Permai Hospital in Johor Bahru have fully recovered and have been discharged,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He said the husband had first sought treatment on January 27 and his wife was then screened for the coronavirus and later found positive as well.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that the husband’s condition worsened during the first three days after being admitted and even required additional oxygen supply to aid his breathing.

“On day nine of treatment he showed remarkable improvement weaning on the oxygen requirement until he was tested twice negative for Covid-19 and discharged today,” he added.

The wife initially did not show any symptom of the infection and only starting having dry cough and a sore throat on the second day after admission to the hospital.

Dr Noor Hisham said the wife tested negative for Covid-19 on February 5, but decided to remain in hospital to accompany her husband until he too recovered so they could be discharged together.

Dr Noor Hisham said the couple also agreed to the release of their pictures and videos for publication.

Malaysia has had a total of 22 Covid-19 cases to date. Over half, at 13 to be precise, have fully recovered and been discharged.

Local health authorities also announced earlier today that all 107 Malaysians repatriated from Wuhan, China on February 4 have been allowed to leave the quarantine facility at the Higher Education Leadership Academy in Bandar Enstek in Nilai, Negri Sembilan after being cleared of the infection.



