Sarawak DCM says no fraudulent health declarations so far

A health quarantine officer stationed at a thermal screening point monitors passengers at the international arrival terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Feb 17 — Visitors to Sarawak have been truthful in filling in their Health Declaration Forms (HDF), state Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said the state Immigration Department officers have not detected any false declarations.

“The officers have counter checked the declaration against the travellers’ passports.

“If the travellers have been to China recently, it will show in the passports through the China immigration stamping,” he said after chairing the committee meeting on the latest development of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) here.

However, Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, expressed regret that unscrupulous people have been found selling the forms to visitors at some entry points.

“I wish to inform all that the forms are given free,” he stressed, adding that more than 800,000 forms have been distributed to all of the state’s entry points.

Uggah added the state government has received three new thermal scanners from the Health Ministry.

He said one was installed at the Kuching International Airport and another at Sibu Airport.

“The third scanner is for the Immigration, Custom and Quarantine Station at Sungai Tujoh in Limbang where it is being installed and will be operational by tomorrow.

“The three scanners are in addition to the two existing ones at KIA and Miri Airport for international arrivals,” Uggah said.

He said the disaster committee will provide another two more scanners soon at the Sibu and Bintulu Airports.

Uggah advised employers wanting to bring in workers from China to inform the committee in advance.

He stressed all Chinese nationals must self-quarantine for 14 days in places to be provided by the employers.

“But the bottom line is any worker who has flu must seek immediate medical attention at government hospitals.

“They should not wait for symptoms associated with Covid-19 like fever, coughing or breathing difficulty to develop,” he said.

On international events with crowds, Uggah said these may be held but participants from China will not be allowed into the state until further notice.