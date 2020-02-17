Foreign minister: Business as usual at Malaysian embassy, consulates in China

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah gives a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Putrajaya January 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, Feb 17 — Business is as usual at the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing and consulate offices in China.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said all the embassy and consulate officers were on duty as usual without any shortage of manpower as only the Malaysian staff’s spouses and children had been repatriated back to Malaysia following the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Business is as usual our ambassador and consul-general are working as usual and there is no shortage of manpower.

“Our officers are there to stay during this situation and it is our duty to assist them. The government is using commercial flights to send food supplies to our offices in China from time to time,” he told a press conference after attending the district-level ‘Jom Ke Sekolah’ programme, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and the Royal Malaysia Police at SMK Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom here today.

In another development, the minister said Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali is expected to lead the Malaysian delegation to the Beijing+25 in New York in September, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Saifuddin said Dr Siti Hasmah is the one who led the Malaysian delegation to Beijing in 1995 which saw Malaysia being one of 1989 counties that ratified the legal convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women. — Bernama