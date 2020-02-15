Three Klang Municipal Council personnel held for posing as cops

Klang Utara district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the three suspects aged between 20 and 30 were detained following a report lodged by the male victim. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Feb 15 ― Police have detained three Klang Municipal Council (MPK) enforcers suspected to have been impersonating as policemen and blackmailing a foreigner in Klang Utara near here last Monday.

Klang Utara district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the three suspects aged between 20 and 30 were detained following a report lodged by the male victim.

“The 29-year-old shop assistant at a provision store here was approached by the three suspects who introduced themselves as police officers and they have come to check his friend's documents.

“The suspects then blackmailed the victim to hand over some cash to avoid action being taken against his friend,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

Nurul Huda said the three men were remanded for three days to assist in investigations under Section 384/170 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, MPK deputy president Elya Marini Darmin in a statement today said the municipal council was ready to cooperate with the police to help in further investigations.

“The MPK would also not hesitate to take disciplinary action under the MPK Employees Rules (Conduct and Discipline) 1995 if they are found guilty which can also affect the image of the council,” she said.

She stressed that MPK would not compromise any form of misconduct and abuse of power by its employees. ― Bernama