Provocation against Immigration shows lack of respect towards authorities, says Muhyiddin

IPOH, Feb 15 — The provocation against members of the Selangor Immigration enforcement team during an operation at an area dominated by illegal foreign traders in Batu Caves, Selangor recently, indicates lack of respect towards our laws and authorities, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Wanting a stern action to be taken against the irresponsible group of people, the minister said such actions not only affected national security but also disrupted businesses of local traders.

At the same time, Muhyiddin praised the Immigration officers involved for not reacting in a similar manner towards the irresponsible party.

“The officers acted wisely by calling off the operation to avoid any untoward incident,” he told reporters after officiating the national-level 48th Anniversary of People’s Volunteers’ Corps at the Indera Mulia Stadium here, today.

Among those present were Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The news on the incident which went viral yesterday purported about 50 members from the Selangor Immigration enforcement team were chased out of an area with illegal traders from India and Pakistan by members of a temple committee.

Meanwhile, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department would be filing a police report over the incident.

“In this regard, the Immigration is not deterred by any provocative action by those harbouring illegal immigrants in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe when contacted said the police had yet to receive a report over the incident.

He also advised the public not to spread fake news to preserve public order. — Bernama