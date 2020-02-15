Dr M-Anwar power transition still on course, says FT minister

FT Minister Khalid Abdul Samad says the timeframe set will be honoured, but because there isn't a date, it can be anytime within the two-year period that was determined earlier. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The transition of power from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be honoured as what was decided by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today.

Khalid said while a date had not been set, it will not go beyond the two-year timeframe stipulated by the PH presidential council.

“The presidential council made the decision who was to be prime minister. It will be the one to determine who will be the next prime minister.

“The timeframe set will be honoured, but because there isn't a date, it can be anytime within the two-year period that was determined earlier,” Khalid told reporters at the Seri Perak people's housing project where he launched a newly constructed common room.

It was reported that Anwar had received an assurance from the prime minister when he went to discuss the transition of power with Dr Mahathir in Putrajaya on Thursday.

Anwar reportedly raised the matter with the prime minister due to a reported signature campaign involving leaders from PAS, Umno and PKR calling on Dr Mahathir to remain in office until the next general election.

He has also noted Dr Mahathir's promise that the prime minister's position will be relinquished once the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit concludes.

The Apec summit is due to be held in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Anwar, however, said the matter will be finalised at the PH presidential council meeting on February 21.