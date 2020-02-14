Zuraida says not involved in SD to keep Dr M as PM

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin is on leave from her vice-president post pending an investigation by the party’s disciplinary board. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PASIR PUTEH, Feb 14 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said today she had nothing to do with the action of a group of MPs who had allegedly signed a statutory declaration (SD) to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister until the current term ends.

“I’m not certain about the authenticity of the news. I don’t know about the SD, only Allah (SWT) knows. I’m not involved in the (signing of) SD,” Zuraida, who is on leave from her vice-president post pending an investigation by the party’s disciplinary board, told reporters after opening the Siti Sarah market in Selising here.

Today, a news portal reported that 138 MPs have signed an SD calling for Dr Mahathir to serve a full term as prime minister.

It said those involved included 18 from PAS, 26 from PKR, at least 13 of the 39 Umno MPs and 26 from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Yesterday, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the claims were merely rumours. — Bernama