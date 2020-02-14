Shop gets RM10,000 fine for selling face masks above maximum price

A sales assistant arranges boxes of face masks at a pharmacy outlet. — File picture by Miera Zulyana

SEMPORNA, Feb 14 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs today issued a RM10,000 compound against a business premises here found to have sold face masks above the controlled price.

Its enforcement head in Semporna, Arsanti Abd Rasid, said the compound was issued following an inspection of the premises after public complaints were received through its e-Aduan system.

“(The premises’) Sales receipts were seized and compound was issued due to the offence of selling face masks above the maximum price under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said from January 29 until today, seven premises selling face masks had been inspected.

“Monitoring would continue in Semporna and Kunak, and if consumers face problems regarding face mask price, please lodge a complaint to our office nearby,” he said. ― Bernama