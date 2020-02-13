IIUM postpones classes for 10 days, denies Covid-19 outbreak in campuses

In a statement on its Facebook page, IIUM’s rector Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak says the postponement of classes is a pre-emptive measure to ensure maximum safety standards and well-being of their academic community there. — Picture via Facebook/IIUM

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― The International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) has postponed all classes at its Gombak campus for 10 days, starting today until February 23 in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the school’s rector Prof Emeritus Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak said the move was a pre-emptive measure to ensure maximum safety standards and well-being of their academic community there.

“The university has also prepared two locations (IIUM Residences) for monitoring purposes. The measure is necessary for those who are arriving from China and also for those who have recently travelled to China.

“In view of this, the university management has decided to take an additional pre-emptive measure by postponing all classes at the Gombak campus starting from 13th February to 23rd February 2020. All student activities are advised to be postponed as well,” said Dzulkifli.

IIUM has also been conducting health screenings for new students as well as students returning from China since January 28.

Students are also allowed to return to their respective hometowns while those staying in campus are advised to observe all measures to minimise the risk of infection.

In a separate statement on their Facebook page, the university also vehemently denied all fake news involving the spread of the virus to the campus from a Chinese-national student who was hospitalised.

Its Chief Medical Officer of IIUM Health and Wellness Centre (IHWC) Dr Siti Masitah Jamaludin said that the screening process at the school for new and returning students is still in progress and is in line with the Health Ministry’s directive and guidelines.

“The postponement of classes from 13th to 23rd February gives room for the process of screening and surveillance of the new and returning students to be done properly as many students from China arrived late due to some unforeseen circumstances.

“IIUM Management strongly denies any fake news shared through social media platforms claiming there is a positive case in our campuses. IHWC always keep track and updates all information to ensure the community of the university receives the correct information,” said the statement.