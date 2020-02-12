Rosmah trial: Ex-minister accused of deflecting accusations, looking for a ‘black sheep’

Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex, February 12, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Former education minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid was accused by Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's lawyers of trying to deflect the blame towards Datuk Seri Najib Razak for approving the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid schools project to Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Mahdzir, the education minister from 2015 to 2018, was accused by lawyers Datuk Jagjit Singh and Akberdin Abdul Kadir as trying to cut a deal with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Committee (MACC) once they found out he had asked for an RM50,000 bribe from Jepak Holdings partners Saidi Abang Samsudin and Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah.

Jagjit said Mahdzir had acted outside the parameters of the law by writing a letter to former prime minister Najib, making a point to go see him during an event, to request he postpone the billion dollar project because he was fed up with dealing with Saidi and Rayyan.

However after Mahdzir's efforts fell on deaf ears, he relented due to the pressures from Najib and proceeded to approve the Letter Of Appointment (LOA) to Jepak Holdings to proceed with the project.

Mahdzir said during cross-examination that he was merely following orders from Najib at that point and did not want anything to do with Saidi and Rayyan once the received their LOA but Jagjit said he decided to go ahead with the awarding of the LOA because he was set to receive millions in bribe money after that.

Jagjit: Despite you agreeing with me that they (Saidi and Rayyan) had insulted you for not approving their LOA sooner the LOA was eventually released to their company Jepak Holdings. I'm suggesting to you that your testimony is inconsistent. It shows you are someone with no principles.

Mahdzir: I disagree.

Jagjit: Then your statement here where you're saying you were merely following the PM's orders. I think you are deflecting the responsibility towards the PM.

Mahdzir: I disagree.

Akberdin: To avoid Saidi and Rayyan you said they had to follow the procedures and guidelines, which they didn't, later in your statement you deflect and admit the law was not adhered to. I believe you're looking for a “black sheep” to put the blame on by saying the prime minister gave you these orders.

Mahdzir: I disagree.

Jagjit: Whenever you mention Saidi or Rayyan you are deflecting the blame and pointing towards their intent in order to avoid prosecution.

Mahdzir: I disagree.

Jagjit went further by accusing Mahdzir of being the one who was pestering Saidi to get the LOA approved and done as he had asked for RM1 million a month for five years as kickbacks for awarding the contract to Jepak Holdings.

Jagjit said he had found out about the RM50,000 bribe allegedly asked by Mahdzir in return for awarding the LOA to Jepak Holdings from Saidi and Rayyan who were questioned by the MACC.

Jagjit: The MACC were told that you were going to receive RM50,000 in bribes. Did you know that?

Mahdzir: No.

Jagjit: When you were asked to testify as a witness, for cooperating did MACC say they'll drop the charges against you? Meaning your testifying so that these charges will be dropped against you?

Mahdzir: No, I disagree.

Rosmah is on trial for allegedly seeking RM187.5 million in bribes; she is also accused of taking bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Saidi in exchange for helping Jepak Holdings get the RM1.25 billion project.

Mahdzir said Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi had approached him after encountering problems seeking funds from the Education Ministry and had approached Rosmah to get her husband to help approve the project to the company.

Mahdzir had said many times he felt Jepak Holdings was not capable of handling the project as they do not have the expertise, capabilities nor the wherewithal to handle the project. He had relayed his concerns to Najib but it was not heeded.

Rosmah's defence counsel have repeatedly painted Mahdzir as the main villian in awarding this project to Jepak Holdings seeing as the project was under the purview of the education ministry, of which he was the minister in charge at the time.

For his part, Mahdzir has maintained innocence declaring the accusations hurled at him baseless as he was a cog in the huge machinery and as a minister he had to follow orders if it came from up top.

The trial resumes tomorrow morning at 10am.