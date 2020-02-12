Malaysia goes another day without new Covid-19 cases

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 ― The Health Ministry said there were no new Covid-19 infections today, leaving the country’s total at 18.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said during his daily media briefing today that 550 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

“About 550 tests were run through those found to have been in close contact, through our contact tracing, including those symptomatic and asymptomatic.

“And from all these tests, only 18 were found positive, so that is the current rate of infection,” he said explained.

Commenting on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) advice for Malaysia to prepare for a wider spread of Covid-19, the minister said the government would temper this with the current situation on the ground.

The WHO issued the advisory after data suggested that the transmissibility of Covid-19 was higher than previously thought.

“We have not come to that stage yet, but if we reach there we are ready to face it,” the minister said.

He said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) overseen by the deputy prime minister would decide if an escalation of the public health response was required.

On the Working Group agreement between the Malaysian and Singaporean health ministries, Dzulkefly said he expects the first meeting to convene within a week following their video conference call yesterday.

The minister also announced the arrival of 26 new thermal scanners for use around the country’s entry points to monitor those entering and exiting.