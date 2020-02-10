LTTE: Businessman's bail application dismissed

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathiser B. Subramaniam is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The High Court here today dismissed an application for bail by a businessman who is facing a charge with giving support to the LTTE terrorist group.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan dismissed the application by B. Subramaniam, 57, on grounds that an offence on terrorism under Section 130J of the Penal Code is non-bailable as provided under Section 13 of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

“The court disagreed with the applicant's argument that Section 13 of SOSMA is unconstitutional, so the applicant's application is dismissed,” he said.

Lawyer S. Selvam, representing Subramaniam, when met after the court proceeding, said he would appeal against today’s decision.

Deputy public prosecutors Rohaiza Abd Rahman and Aslinda Ahad appeared for the prosecution.

In December last year, Subramaniam pleaded not guilty to a charge with giving support to the LTTE through the Facebook application under the name ‘US SUBRA SUBRAMANIAM’ at the office of investigating officer of E8 (M) Counter Terrorism Division, Bukit Aman Special Branch here at 5.30pm and 6pm on October 7 and 10, 2019.

The charge was framed under Section 130J (1)(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a life sentence or maximum 30 years’ jail or fine and the forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used for committing the offence, on conviction. — Bernama