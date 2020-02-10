Anwar: Fight the Palestinian cause with clear action

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the 3rd Annual Conference of League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (LP4Q) farewell dinner in Kuala Lumpur February 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — Clear action, and not just rhetoric, must be taken in the fight for the Palestinian cause, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday.

The Parliamentary Caucus on Reform and Governance chairman said a mere rhetorical agenda was not acceptable as it has not improved the current situation of the restive region.

“We would certainly use The League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds to continue to engage with Muslim countries not represented (in the league) to suggest to them a clear position... a mere rhetoric is not acceptable and clear commitment and action (must be taken),” he said.

Anwar was speaking at the 3rd Annual Conference of League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds (LP4Q) farewell dinner here tonight.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is Anwar’s wife.

Anwar said Muslim leaders need to speak up and show courage to express what was right to claim justice for Palestine.

The two-day conference that ended today was organised by LP4Q under the patronage of the Malaysian Parliament with the support of several civil society organisations, including the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) and the Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia (PCOM).

Malaysia was given the privilege to host the conference for the first time after the last two conferences held in Istanbul, Turkey in 2016 and 2018. — Bernama