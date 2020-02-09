Education Ministry aims zero dropouts in transition from primary to secondary schools this year

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry is targeting zero dropouts in primary school students’ entrance into secondary schools this year.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KULAI, Feb 9 — The Education Ministry is targeting zero dropouts in primary school students’ entrance into secondary schools this year.

Its deputy minister Teo Nie Ching said the target is achievable following the increase in student transition rate from primary to secondary schools, recorded last year.

She said last year, the student transition rate rose to 98.42 per cent compared with 96.81 per cent in 2018.

“This year, the ministry will focus on achieving the target. We want to ensure that all primary school pupils can continue with their secondary education,” she told reporters after launching the national-level ‘Ziarah Cakna’ (Home Visit) programme here today.

Teo said under the programme, teachers would be visiting students’ homes to help them overcome the difficulties they face and provide assistance that they may need.

Last year, 66,586 students involving 59,739 families received a home visit from 102,488 teachers through the programme, she added. — Bernama