PAS to table motion of confidence in Parliament for Dr M to complete term

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Islamist party PAS said it is planning to table a motion of confidence in Parliament to pledge support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for him to see out the current electoral term.

Made during a joint press conference attended by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, the announcement was delivered after the decision was made in the party’s monthly meeting at its headquarters in the capital.

Online portal Malaysiakini reported that PAS’ intends to table the motion to clear any seed of doubt over the transition of power between Dr Mahathir and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which it claimed was adversely affecting the national economy and hindering the premier from carrying out his duties.

The duo reportedly said the party decided to table the motion of confidence instead after many quarters had complained of the prime minister’s administration but did not make the effort to table a motion of no-confidence.

“There is a great need to debate this motion so that we can gauge the level of support the prime minister enjoys from other members of Parliament.

“In fact, those who are unhappy with the prime minister, bring forward a motion of no-confidence,” Takiyuddin was quoted in the report.

“When no-confidence motion is absent, we bring forward a motion of confidence. If there is a no-confidence motion tabled after this, maybe we will retract our motion of confidence, and vote for the no-confidence motion,” he added.

This as the long-standing debate over Dr Mahathir and Anwar’s transition of power resurfaces, with the latter recently saying he is willing to wait until the time is right for him to take helms as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir had previously stated he would most probably surrender reigns to Anwar after the 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit held here later this November, but some have called for an earlier transition to ensure economic stability.

Adding on, Takiyuddin in the report today said if there was any party unhappy with the current prime minister’s leadership, a no-confidence motion should be tabled, which could see the Yang Di Pertuan Agong be forced to step in and dissolve Parliament if the motion is successful.

“Now there isn’t a no-confidence motion, only empty words claiming the current prime minister does not enjoy the confidence of others, and that another individual actually has the support to become prime minister.

“[Because] there is no such motion, we will bring this motion of confidence for the prime minister,” he said.

Takiyuddin added the matter will be “discussed later on” with its Muafakat Nasional colleagues in Umno.