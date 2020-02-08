Masterminds behind influx of illegals will be hunted down, says deputy home minister

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (right) says the masterminds behind the influx of illegal immigrants into the state will be hunted down. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 ― Masterminds behind the influx of illegal immigrants into the state will be hunted down, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said the wide expanse of the coastal area in the east of Sabah, stretching for over 1,700 kilometres, has contributed to the existence of “rat trails” (hidden trails) to sneak in the illegals into the state.

“This has been our long-standing obstacle in dealing with the entry of illegals into the state.

“These individuals will be hunted down and if they are found to be involved with the illegals then stern action will be taken against them,” he said after an enforcement operation carried out by the Sabah Immigration Department here last night.

Also present was Sabah Immigration director Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin.

Mohd Azis, who is also the Sepanggar MP, said the police and Immigration Department knew some of the rat trails often used by the illegals to enter the state.

“Due to the wide expanse of the coastal area in the east of Sabah, this has contributed to the existence of new rat trails that we have to locate and close, to prevent illegals from entering the state,” he said.

Mohd Azis also said that throughout last year, the Sabah Immigration Department had carried out 1,199 enforcement operations against the illegals in the state and a total of 28,555 individuals were inspected.

He said of the total, 4,180 illegals and 23 employers were arrested while 12,230 others were deported back to their countries of origin and he wanted efforts to flush out the illegals to continue. ― Bernama