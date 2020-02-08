Machete wielding man shot by police during operation in Kunak

Kunak district police chief Supt Baharin Md Tahir said 17.25 grams of drugs believed to be syabu with estimated value of about RM2,500 was found on the suspect. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUNAK, Feb 8 — A Filipino man was injured when he was shot twice during an operation dubbed “Ops Ice Breaker” at a farm in Tingkayu, here last Thursday.

In the 4am incident the suspect who allegedly lashed out towards policemen with a machete, was shot on his left and right shoulder.

Kunak district police chief Supt Baharin Md Tahir said 17.25 grams of drugs believed to be syabu with estimated value of about RM2,500 was found on the suspect.

“The 22-year-old man has been detained and preliminary investigations revealed he has previous criminal records under Section 12(2) and Section 15 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a statement today.

“The man was seen acting in a suspicious manner and when police approached him, he suddenly lunged at them brandishing a machete,” he said adding that the shots were fired in self-defence.

Meanwhile, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Immigration Department detained 62 illegal immigrants in an integrated operation which ended early today.

Its director Datuk Mohamad Sade Mohamad Amin said the Filipino, Indonesian, Chinese and Thai immigrants were rounded up during the six-hour operation which commenced from 10.30pm last night covering 12 locations around the city. — Bernama