DPM: Malaysia working closely with other Asean countries to share information on coronavirus

Passengers wear masks at a bus station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Malaysia has been working closely with other Asean member countries to share data and information on the 2019 novel coronavirus infection.

She said information obtained by the country was always shared with all the Asean member countries, including via video conferencing.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), said Malaysia also shared the data with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Because we know this virus is novel (new), we don’t know the details of this virus, so, if we have this sharing of knowledge and data, it will be very helpful,” she told reporters after opening the child care centre at the Parliament building here today.

She said this when asked to comment on Thailand’s willingness to cooperate with Indonesia and other Asean member countries to curb the spread of the virus as announced by Thai Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha on his official Twitter account. — Bernama