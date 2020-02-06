Touch 'N Go to roll out new RFID toll payment system day after Valentine’s Day

Touch 'n Go Sdn Bhd has announced the release of its RFID tag for road users from February 15. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Electronic payment system operator Touch 'n Go Sdn Bhd (TNG) has announced the release of its radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag for road users from February 15, following the successful conclusion of its public pilot programme after an 18-month run.

Its chief executive officer Syahrunizam Samsudin said the company aims to champion Malaysia’s mobility agenda through inclusive technology that addresses the needs of connected communities in smart cities of today, with RFID at the forefront of its efforts.

“RFID is an important component of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and propels Malaysia to the level of countries such Singapore, Taiwan, and China,” he said following TNG's Chinese New Year media luncheon at the Connexion Conference and Event Centre in Bangsar South earlier today.

Syahrunizam added the company invested in one million RFID tags during the pilot programme, which encompassed 22 major highways nationwide.

“Now it is time for us to move forward and continue to expand the use of RFID technology together with our partners across the mobility ecosystem. This includes fuelling, parking, retail, and drive-thrus, among others.

“We want Malaysians to be part of a global RFID community, as the technology will be a key enabler in accessing daily use-cases more conveniently, improve traffic enforcement and management capabilities, and support the government in providing better mobility services to everyone,” he said.

In conjunction with the launch, TNG also announced a promotion to bring its RFID to communities. Starting on February 15 until April 15, 40 lucky winners will walk away with the Ultimate RFID Toll Pass worth RM2,500 each in the Touch n' Go eWallet.

TNG's RFID Tag has an embedded radio-frequency chip and is affixed to either the windscreen or the headlamp of the vehicle. As the vehicle passes through the RFID toll lane, an overhead scanner reads the radio-frequency from the tag and deducts the toll fare.

The tag is linked to the user's Touch 'n Go eWallet account, providing a seamless experience to users, with no additional devices or batteries needed and online reloads via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

The new system allows for real-time tracking and analysis that improves traffic efficiency, road safety, and infrastructure usage, with its introduction aligned with the government’s efforts towards multi-lane free flow and improving the highway experience for Malaysians.

Globally 70.5 million vehicles are connected through RFID technology. The RFID tag market is also expecting a seven percent compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2021, with the Asia-Pacific region seen as a driving force behind this growth.