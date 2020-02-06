Govt issues guidelines on handling issues relating to coronavirus

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia has been bombarded with questions regarding issues on employment relating to the cluster virus since early this year. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The government has issued guidelines on handling issues relating to contagious outbreaks including 2019 novel coronavirus infections (2019-nCoV).

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia has been bombarded with questions regarding issues on employment relating to the cluster virus since early this year.

“The most common enquiry is regarding employers preventing employees from attending work, especially those returning from countries with 2019-nCoV cases such as China, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore,” he said in a statement.

In this light, he said, employers are to the following actions: