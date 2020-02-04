Magnum explains nationwide Sunday 4D service outage

Magnum chief commercial officer Datuk Chan Chee Fai apologised to all customers who could not purchase their numbers Sunday evening for the inconvenience. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Malaysia’s lottery giant Magnum 4D Berhad has attributed the nationwide service outage on February 2 from 5.50pm to close of draw at 7pm to a technical malfunction of a core server network component.

Its chief commercial officer Datuk Chan Chee Fai said that Magnum’s recovery team will be working with third-party experts to minimise the impact of unavoidable technical issues like the incident which had affected their sales system.

“We want to assure all our customers that our sales system is up and running at 100 per cent capacity and that all their tickets purchased before the outage happened are completely secure and intact.

“It is so unfortunate that this happened at such a time when a significant number of our customers place their bets,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the system was fully up and running by 7.05pm the same day the malfunction occurred.

He apologised to all customers who could not purchase their numbers Sunday evening for the inconvenience.

He said customers can now get updates on Magnum’s Facebook page.