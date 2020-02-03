Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s working visit set to enhance longstanding Pakistan-Malaysia ties

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan stand during the national anthem at a ceremony in Islamabad March 22, 2019. — Handout by Press Information Department Handout via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day working visit to Malaysia starting today is set to further enhance and solidify long-standing brotherly relations between the two nations.

Khan’s second visit here since his ascension to the prime minister’s post in August 2018 would include a high-level delegation from Islamabad including Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal.

Set to arrive here tonight, the former cricket star is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya tomorrow morning.

Khan is also scheduled to give a talk at the Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) on regional peace and security.

The two leaders share great camaraderie as both have similar views in many areas, such as on combatting corruption and issues concerning Muslim ummah like Islamophobia, Palestine and the Rohingya’s plight.

Their meeting is expected to discuss on matters of mutual interest and a follow up on Dr Mahathir’s March 2019 official visit to Islamabad where both leaders had agreed to elevate Malaysia-Pakistan relations to a Strategic Partnership that will mark a new level of bilateral cooperation in the trade of palm oil, agricultural products, retail, halal products, automotive parts, energy, science and technology, and telecommunication investment.

Malaysia and Pakistan also enjoy dynamic economic cooperation since the signing of the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) on November 2007. It encompasses liberalisation in the trade of goods and services, investment, as well as bilateral technical cooperation and capacity building.

Total trade between Malaysia and Pakistan stood at RM5.91 billion in 2018, an increase of 2.5 per cent compared to RM5.76 billion in 2017.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1957, the two nations have also shared warm and cordial relations and have worked closely in many areas, including at international fora such as the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Non-Aligned Movement.

With a large diaspora of Pakistan nationals here, both countries also share great people-to-people relations. — Bernama