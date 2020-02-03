Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrives in Malaysia for two-day visit

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was welcomed by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu shortly after arriving for a two-day working visit to Malaysia at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport February 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Feb 3 — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here tonight for a two-day working visit to Malaysia.

The special aircraft ferrying Imran Khan and his high-level delegation from Karachi landed at the KL International Airport (KLIA) at about 10.15 pm.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who is the Minister-in-Attendance, welcomed Imran Khan at the KLIA’s Bunga Raya Complex. Also present was Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Amna Baloch.

It is the former cricket star’s second visit to Malaysia after taking office in August 2018. His first visit was in November 2018.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said Imran Khan would hold a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow morning to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of common concern.

The two leaders will also witness the signing of the Treaty on Extradition, it added.

Wisma Putra said the visit would boost relations with Pakistan.

Malaysia and Pakistan have enjoyed long-standing collaboration in the fields of education, defence cooperation, trade and investment, tourism and technical assistance. —Bernama