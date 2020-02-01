MACC probes AirAsia over alleged bribes from Airbus

On January 31, 2020, The Telegraph reported that Airbus paid RM204 million and offered RM225 million more to sponsor a sports team linked to two unnamed ‘key decision makers’ at AirAsia and AirAsiaX. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has commenced investigation on corruption allegations implicating Airbus and two executives from budget airlines AirAsia.

MACC Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya said the commission has also contacted the authorities in the United Kingdom on the matter.

“Under the MACC Act, we are empowered and have jurisdiction to investigate any act of corruption by any Malaysian citizen or permanent resident in any place outside Malaysia

“In the case of the Airbus-AirAsia disclosures, I confirm that the MACC is in touch with the UK authorities and is already investigating the matter,” she said in a statement today.

