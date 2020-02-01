Kampung Baru development: Decision on land purchase by June, says Khalid Samad

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall January 16, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said the decision over the land purchase for the redevelopment of Kampung Baru is expected to be announced this June.

According to him Kampung Baru Development Corporation (PKB) is still working on briefing the landowners on the choices of schemes being offered.

“This is because we have received positive feedback from all the engagements held in smaller groups. We find that they understand better what we really want to do, and as a result, they give their consent,” he told reporters after flagging off a convoy of about 1,500 bikers using various powered motorcycles at Dataran Merdeka here.

The event was organised by the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Residents Representative Council (MPPWP) in conjunction with Federal Territories Day 2020.

In October last year, it was reported that PKB had received about 700 to 800 forms from Kampung Baru residents in relation to the redevelopment of the area, and of the total, about 90 per cent of the landowners had agreed to an offer of RM850 per square foot by the government.

In the meantime, Khalid also expressed his gratitude to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for his support towards the redevelopment of Kampung Baru.

Khalid described the support as a signal and confidence in the Pakatan Harapan government’s plans to develop the iconic location in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier today, Al-Sultan Abdullah in his speech during the investiture ceremony at Istana Melawati in Putrajaya said that the government was working hard to redevelop Kampung Baru in a well-planned manner.

The King in his speech expressed hope that the project could be realised, albeit prioritising the rights and interests of the Malay community, as Kampung Baru is a symbol of Malay settlement in Kuala Lumpur.

His Majesty also expressed joy and gratitude over the government’s efforts and commitment to develop the Federal Territory. — Bernama