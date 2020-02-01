Coronavirus: Malaysian Embassy in Beijing sends team to Wuhan

Taxi drivers in protective suits are seen in front of a residential area, following an outbreak of the new coronavirus and the city’s lockdown, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 28, 2020. Malaysian Ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin said a team of six embassy officers was assigned to collect and update the list of Malaysians in Wuhan. — China Daily pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Malaysian Embassy in Beijing today sent an advance team to Wuhan to coordinate and assist in the process of bringing back 120 Malaysians in Hubei province following the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus in that country.

Malaysian Ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin said a team of six embassy officers was assigned to collect and update the list of Malaysians who were there.

He said the team would also work with local authorities to repatriate the Malaysians later.

“Our advance team left for Wuhan this morning (and) the road trip there took about 12 to 13 hours and they are expected to arrive by midnight (local time).

“The team will gather the Malaysians and update the name list for their repatriation process,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Nushirwan said so far discussions with China regarding the evacuation of Malaysians were going well and those involved were expected to return on commercial flights in the near future.

He said details on the flight date would be announced by the Malaysian government after an agreement with China was reached.

“Coordination with the Chinese government has gone well, they (China) understand our situation, (they) are very flexible and accommodating. Putrajaya will announce the date (of return) later,” he said.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysian military aircraft were not allowed to enter China to bring back the Malaysians stranded in areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the republic. — Bernama