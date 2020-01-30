Sultan Mahmud Airport management holds briefing on coronavirus

KUALA NERUS, Jan 30 — In efforts to prevent the spread of 2019 novel coronavirus in Terengganu, the management of the Sultan Mahmud Airport (LTSM), in collaboration with the Kuala Nerus district health office, held a briefing session with more than 200 staff on duty at the airport.

LTSM manager Che Sulaiman Che Pa said it was aimed at raising the awareness level among airport employees, especially the frontline personnel, to be extra careful about hygiene to prevent coronavirus infection.

“This briefing session involved employees of Malaysia Airports, airline companies, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department, the Customs Department, the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS), store tenants and cleaning workers.

“Although LTSM does not have international flights, this briefing demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding the safety of our employees at LTSM and the people who are carrying out businesses at the airport,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

Bernama check found that clean-up work has been carried out twice daily at the LTSM vicinity, especially in high-risk areas such as escalator handrails, elevator control buttons, trolleys and door knobs.

Che Sulaiman said the frequency of the cleaning routine would also be increased based on current needs and expressed his hope that members of the public to always wear face mask when they were at the airport.

“With the precautionary measures implemented, we hope it will alleviate fear or panic among the people who need to carry out their businesses at the airport,” he said. — Bernama