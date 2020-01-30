Perak to buy thermal scanners as precaution against Wuhan virus

State Health, Consumers Affairs, Civil Society, National Integration and Human Resource Committee chairman A. Sivanesan (centre) checking the inspection done at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 30 — The Perak government is planning to purchase and place two thermal scanners at its international entry points to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the state.

State Health, Consumers Affairs, Civil Society, National Integration and Human Resource Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the thermal scanners will be installed at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) and the Pengkalan Hulu border.

“We will discuss the matter in the state exco meeting next week and seek assistance from the state government,” he told a press conference after visiting the LTSAS.

“Once the approval is granted at the meeting we will prepare the respective payment to purchase the scanners. We will speed up the process and it will be purchased soon.

“The scanning done now (using the current forehead tremor meter) frightens the visitors. It would be better if we could scan using the thermal screening sensors,” he added.

Sivanesan also said that a total of 3,585 foreign visitors entered the state from January 1 to 28 via the LTSAS.

“Out of these, only two visitors are from China. They have been screened thoroughly and were given a health alert card.

“Not many are coming from China and that is an advantage for us,” he added.

Separately, state Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Nizar Jamaluddin said that the coronavirus has not affected investments in the state.

“So far there is no problem in the investment. The foreign delegations who are from China’s neighbouring countries like Taiwan and Korea are still coming to the state,” he said.