Malaysia remains a safe travel destination, International Furniture Fair participants told

Passengers stop for a thermal screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) organiser has assured participants of the MIFF 2020 in March that Malaysia remains a safe travel destination in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

It said the authorities are on high alert and have raised protection measures to the highest level in accordance with the World Health Organisation’s guidelines to safeguard the well-being of travellers.

MIFF organiser Informa Markets is encouraging MIFF participants, particularly those, who have recently travelled to China, to monitor their health and seek immediate medical attention should they feel unwell or show any related symptoms.

“Informa Markets considers the well-being and safety of all MIFF 2020 participants as of utmost importance,” the organiser said in its advisory on coronavirus today.

It said the government, including the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), are closely monitoring the situation and have taken preventive actions and measures to deal with the outbreak.

MOTAC provides information and advice to all tourists on what to do as recommended by MOH to prevent infection during their stay in the country.

MOH has beefed up health screenings at all entry points into the country and is ready to respond swiftly if necessary.

The Malaysian government has suspended temporarily immigration visas — eNTRY (facility without visa), Visa On Arrival (VOA), e-visa and manual visas — to all China nationals from Wuhan city and the surrounding Hubei province.

“Informa Markets and MIFF strive to ensure MIFF 2020 from March 6 to 9 will be another success for all exhibitors and trade visitors.

“It is also our responsibility to update all of you of any new development of the situation. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant,” it added. — Bernama