Santubong MP claims Dr M can’t name Anwar as next PM

Santubong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar aid whatever agreement reached by the PH component parties before the 14th general election in 2018 on the succession plan must not override the constitutional provision. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 28 — Santubong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today said he opposes Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad handing over the post of the prime minister to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the post is not the personal possession of the sitting prime minister, but the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong under Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution to appoint any Member of Parliament, who in his opinion, commands the majority support in Parliament.

“Therefore it is not up to the sitting prime minister to name his successor,” Wan Junaidi said when asked for his comment on repeated calls by some Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs for Dr Mahathir to hand over the post to Anwar.

He said whatever agreement reached by the PH component parties before the 14th general election in 2018 on the succession plan must not override the constitutional provision.

He said the spirit and letter of Article 43(2)(a) gives the authority to appoint the succeeding prime minister to the King.

“Of course, Dr Mahathir may recommend to the King who he nominates to become his successor, but the King is not bound by that agreement between political parties,” he said.

He said the King may in his ultimate wisdom require the nominee to the prime ministership position to show evidence of the support from the Members of the Dewan Rakyat.

“Then comes to the next question as to who is the next prime minister after Dr Mahathir going to be?” he questioned, asking if Anwar is certain to be appointed to hold the post.

“PKR is in turmoil, and it is waiting to break up right in the middle. If Anwar is not able to consolidate and unify his own party, how is he going to garner the support of other MPs from various parties within PH?

“Let alone the support of those MPs outside the PKR? Anwar has got to put his house in order, first,” he stressed.

Wan Junaidi, a former federal minister, said there are plenty of potential candidates from outside the PH who have the clout to command the support of the majority of the Members of Dewan Rakyat.

“I don’t see any candidate from the PH component parties capable of succeeding Dr Mahathir,” he said, claiming that many of the current PH ministers are incompetent.

“The overall performance of the PH government is very dismal. I could not find any good thing happening just yet,” he claimed.

He said the departure of Dr Mahathir as prime minister was not a promise of a better administration, unless the whole Cabinet stepped down.

“People are questioning if the PH lawmakers have the qualities and abilities to run the country other than jostling for positions in the most unbecoming and embarrassing manners,” he said.