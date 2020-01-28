Health Ministry releases list of referral hospitals for coronavirus

A health quarantine officer stationed at a thermal screening point monitors passengers at the international arrival terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today released a list of 26 hospitals nationwide that will serve as referral hospitals in handling cases on patients under investigation (PUI) and those confirmed with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Based on an infographic released by the ministry, 15 of the hospitals are in the peninsula, four in Sabah, six in Sarawak and one in Labuan.

The hospitals in the peninsula are Tengku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar Perlis; Penang Hospital in Georgetown; Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar and Langkawi Hospital in Padang Matsirat, both in Kedah; Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak; Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor; Kuala Lumpur Hospital here; Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban, Negri Sembilan; Melaka Hospital and Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru, Johor.

For the east coast states, those with the coronavirus symptoms in Kelantan will be referred to either the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bahru, Kuala Krai Hospital or Tumpat Hospital, while in Terengganu and Pahang, the referral hospitals are the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu and the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan, respectively.

The referral hospitals for coronavirus in Sabah are the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Sabah Women and Children Hospital, both in Kota Kinabalu, the Dutches of Kent Hospital in Sandakan, as well as Tawau Hospital, Lahad Datu Hospital, Keningau Hospital and Labuan Hospital.

In Sarawak, the hospitals are the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching, Miri Hospital, Bintulu Hospital and Sibu Hospital.

The 2019-nCoV cluster outbreak across the country is under control with only four Chinese nationals confirmed positive for the infection as of this morning. — Bernama