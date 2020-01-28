Coronavirus: AirAsia extends suspension of all flights to and from Wuhan

The suspension of all AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan, China is now extended until the end of February. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The suspension of all AirAsia flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan, China is now extended until the end of February.

In a statement today, the airline company said it was also making provisions for guests with flight bookings to or from all destinations in mainland China to obtain a credit account or full refund.

“Certain destinations within AirAsia’s flight network have imposed travel bans for guests based on nationalities, cities of origin, travel history or the purpose of travel.

“Guests are recommended to check with the respective governments or embassy offices prior to travel,” the company said.

It stated that customers affected by the flight changes and travel bans could choose either credit account, retaining the value of their fare in their AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel, or a full refund.

Credit account is only applicable for all flights to and from mainland China until February 15 (or February 29 for flights to and from Wuhan only) that were ticketed prior to January 28, while a full refund is only applicable for all flights to and from mainland China until February 15 and return flights from February 16 to 29 that were ticketed prior to January 28.

AirAsia had on January 23 announced the temporary cancellation of all of its flights from Kota Kinabalu, Bangkok and Phuket to Wuhan, China until today in light of health concerns over the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.

The company said it was closely monitoring the situation and reserved the right to announce further policies based on the latest developments.

For more information and latest updates, the public can follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia), or contact its customer support team at support.airasia.com. — Bernama