Traffic flow slowing down on expressway with more people returning from CNY holiday

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Traffic flow is reported to be slowing down on several major expressways in the country as more people are making their return trip home after being away for the Chinese New Year holiday.

A spokesperson for PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic is slow moving from Permatang Pauh to Perai, Bukit Tambun to Bandar Cassia and Changkat Jering heading to Kuala Kangsar.

“For east bound traffic, it is reported slow moving from Kulai to Sedenak, Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson and the Ayer Keroh R&R,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Malaysia Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson, when contacted, said traffic is slow moving on the Karak Expressway from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Genting Sempah.

“Traffic is reported congested on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1, but smooth on LPT 2,” he said.

Members of the public could get the latest traffic information via the Plusline toll-free number at 1800-88-0000 and Twitter website at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM number at 1800-88-7752 and the Twitter website at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama