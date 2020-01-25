Coronavirus: Malaysians in Wuhan safe, says Marzuki

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya speaks to reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in George Town, Penang January 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 25 — Malaysians in Wuhan, China, comprising mostly students and expatriates, are reported to be safe and free from coronavirus, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

He said the Malaysian Embassy in China was constantly monitoring the situation there and continuing to provide relevant information to the citizens.

Marzuki also urged Malaysians in Wuhan to report themselves to the Malaysian embassy.

“Our embassy operates 24 hours to monitor the situation,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year celebration at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre here today.

The coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, has killed 41 people and infected nearly 1,300 globally. — Bernama