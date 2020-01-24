Sabah local govt and housing ministry signs MOU with IRB to improve services, tax collections

Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said the collaboration would benefit the people and administration. — Bernama pic KOTA KINABALU, Jan 24 — The Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to improve on the delivery of services and facilitate information sharing for the purpose of increasing tax collections.

Its Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said the MoU was the first such initiative undertaken to strengthen cooperation between the government, and federal and state tax collectors.

“The collaboration will benefit the people and the administration, especially in Sabah, as the ministry also collects taxes and addresses the issue of outstanding taxes often faced by the local authorities,” he said here today.

The minister was met by reporters after witnessing the signing of the MoU. The IRB was represented by its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah, while the ministry was represented by its permanent secretary Stanley Chong Hon Chung, at the ceremony.

Jaujan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, noted that it was the responsibility of individuals, as taxpayers, to settle their outstanding taxes as this would contribute towards the improvement of infrastructure which would benefit society as a whole.

Meanwhile, Sabin noted that IRB’s tax collections were expected to comprise 60 per cent of the country’s total tax revenue. — Bernama