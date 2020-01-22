TNB: Pay heed to electrical safety before leaving home

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — With only two more days to Chinese New Year celebration, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has come up with an electrical safety guidelines for the public to observe before leaving home for the holiday.

TNB, in a statement today, reminded the public to make sure that the household electrical appliances are in good condition and safe before leaving.

They should switch off electrical appliances that are not in use and to remove the plug to prevent the current from continuing to flow.

All power sockets should be in good condition and not be burdened with adapters and extension cables, and if extension wires are used, they should be fully extended to prevent overheating, it said.

TNB encouraged the use of a timer for those who want to light up their houses for safety reasons.

Other guidelines provided include the need to check electrical appliances that they need to use and to avoid overloading of power points.

In the event of a power outage, the public should contact TNB Customer Service Centre at 15454 or TNB CareLine Facebook for assistance. — Bernama