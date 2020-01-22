SRC trial: Now, Najib says can verify signatures' authenticity on photocopied documents

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 22, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today said he was able to discern his signatures on photocopied documents other than those he is disputing as evidence because the former were related to 'simple' matters.

Najib, who is currently on trial for siphoning RM42 million from SRC International and testifying in his own defence, said this during heated exchange under cross-examination from ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram.

He was earlier asked to identify his signature on a letter in which he had appointed SRC International chief executive Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil as his personal bank account mandate holder in AmBank

Najib had affirmed it was his signature on the said document tendered in court despite it being a photocopied version.

Sithambaram: Some documents you can identify based on photocopy, some you cannot.

Najib: Yes.

Sithambaram: That is very convenient. Those documents showing you were shadow director running the firm (SRC International), those are documents you will precisely deny.

Najib: I disagree.

Najib is currently disputing six documents related to the SRC shareholders’ minutes and one on the instruction to transfer money to AmBank where Najib had private accounts.

Sithambaram: I am putting it to you that these seven disputed documents presented in court are not forgeries.

Najib: I disagree.

Sithambaram: But some other documents which are photocopied you can say it's your signatures on them?

Najib: Because it relates to something simple.

Last month, Najib refused to verify if the signatures on documents tendered in the trial were his, insisting that a handwriting expert be called to establish authenticity.

He also applied to the court for permission to appoint and engage an Australian handwriting expert, Steven Strach, to scrutinise the said disputed photocopied documents and to determine if his signatures on these documents were forged.

Earlier this morning, the High Court allowed Najib's bid to have his signatures on the said documents be examined with the examination taking place next week for a period not lasting more than two days.

Najib has been called to enter his defence to answer seven charges related to SRC International.

Three are for criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, three more are for laundering the RM42 million, and the last is for abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same sum.



