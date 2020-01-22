Rights group rejects Singapore’s fake news charge, says republic has no jurisdiction in Malaysia

Earlier today, Singapore accused LFL of publishing ‘sensational and untrue stories’ for its agenda of saving Malaysians condemned in the republic. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) told Singapore today to withdraw its order for the rights group to rescind its claims of barbaric executions in the island state as the republic has no jurisdiction over Malaysians outside of its territory.

“Singapore has no business interfering with the freedom of speech of Malaysian citizens making statements within our own country.

“It is outrageous and unacceptable for Singapore to issue a notice under their Pofma to a Malaysian organisation such as LFL, which is operating and issuing statements on Malaysian soil,” said LFL director Melissa Sasidaran in a press statement today.

The activist lawyer was referring to Singapore’s threat and demand issued to LFL under its Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act 2019 (Pofma) to retract a statement alleging prisoners in Changi prison were executed in a brutal and unlawful manner.

Melissa said LFL stood by its allegation issued on January 16 that death row convicts in Changi were brutally executed with unlawful kicks to the neck whenever the rope breaks.

“Our statement is based upon evidence from former and current Singapore prison officers. These are officers with impeccable service records,” she said.

The activist lawyer said Singapore must withdraw its criminal proceedings against LFL and Singapore activists as the Pofma was an “oppressive and undemocratic law” passed recently amidst controversy.

She claimed that the legislation has been condemned internationally as a weapon by Singapore to stifle dissent or criticism.

“This is nothing short of an attempt to silence us and prevent the truth about the manner of executions from coming out. Singapore should learn to accept criticism. They have no monopoly over what constitutes facts and the truth.

“This attempt by Singapore to extend their jurisdiction to Malaysian citizens across the causeway is provocative, illegal and in breach of international law.

“We will not comply with the unlawful and oppressive Correction Notice given by the Singapore government to LFL demanding that we withdraw our statement.

“We further demand that the Correction Notice issued under section 11 of Pofma be unconditionally withdrawn with immediate effect by the Singapore government,” she said noting with concern that similar notices have been issued to Singaporean activists and organisations and it too must be withdrawn.

Earlier today, Singapore accused LFL of publishing “sensational and untrue stories” for its agenda of saving Malaysians condemned in the republic.