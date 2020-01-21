Julau MP urges PKR political bureau to take action against leaders who defy central leadership

Sng slammed the state PKR for supporting party leaders who do not attend central committee meetings. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Jan 21 — Julau Member of Parliament Larry Sng today urged the PKR political bureau to take disciplinary action against party leaders who openly defy the central leadership’s decisions.

He said their defiance not only weakens the party, but also delays the leadership transition from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I am sure the majority of party members feel betrayed by certain leaders' actions, and the party should sack them immediately before they do further damage.

“This has been going on for too long and now they have gone too far,” he said in a statement tonight.

Sng did not name any particular leader in his statement.

Sng, who is a member of the party central committee, also slammed the state PKR for supporting party leaders who do not attend central committee meetings.

“How can such leaders take a position in the party when they don’t listen to views and facts which are being discussed at the central committee meetings.

“If these individuals do not wish to take collective responsibility and want to go on their own agenda to destroy the party leadership, action must be taken against them,” he said.

Yesterday, the Sarawak chapter of PKR threw its support behind embattled vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was issued with a show-cause letter by the disciplinary committee for openly criticising party leadership.

State PKR information chief Desmond Kho said that the chapter has urged the disciplinary committee to retract the letter issued to Zuraida.

Zuraida has been given 14 days to respond to the letter.

She was criticised by party members for attacking fellow PKR leaders in her speech at the “Shared Prosperity Vision” dinner on December 8 last year.

She allegedly insulted party members and disclosed details of an alleged private conversation she had with Anwar.

In her speech, Zuraida was critical of Anwar and his supporters, in many instances suggesting they were blind fanatics who craved for power.

The dinner, initially touted as a separate party congress aimed at challenging the legitimacy of the primary assembly that was held on the same day, turned into a rallying call for PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.