Malay publisher moots May 13 as date for ‘reboot Malaysia’ campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 ― The chairman of Kumpulan Karangkraf Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub has suggested yesterday for his “Uninstall Hatred: Reboot Malaysia and Global Harmony” campaign to be held of May 13 this year.

In a series of recent tweets by Hussamuddin, he said the campaign is not political in nature but intended to turn the heat down in through rational discourse in an already contentious political and social landscape.

“Campaign is a call for ceasefire, remove the prejudiced and resolve all the issues amicably through consultation,” he said in a tweet.

“I just want to encourage Malaysians of all religions, races and creed to stop the flames of conflict and discuss in harmony and find the best solution for everyone. That is all,” he added in a separate tweet.

REBOOT #MalaysiaHarmoni #KitaLahMalaysia #JiwaiRukunNegara campaign is gaining momentum. I m not saying this is the only way. If anyone has a better solution, count me in as one of the strongest supporter. Meantime jangan halang orang lain nak buat. U tak nak buat terserah. pic.twitter.com/i5QBZYcQ4J — HussamuddinYaacub (@Hussamuddin) January 17, 2020

The date this year will mark the anniversary of the bloody racial riots after the country’s third general elections in 1969.

Last week, he had penned an opinion piece saying interracial and interreligious ties in Malaysia have been simmering for the past 20 years.