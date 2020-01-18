Influenza: Health status of tourists screened at two entry points in Melaka

The Melaka Health Department is taking precautionary measure by stationing medical personnel at two of its entry points to carry out initial health screening on local and foreign visitors to control the spread of influenza in the state. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Melaka Health Department is taking precautionary measure by stationing medical personnel at two of its entry points to carry out initial health screening on local and foreign visitors to control the spread of influenza in the state.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Low Chee Leong said the two entry points are at the Melaka International Airport in Batu Berendam and the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex at Taman Kota Laksamana.

“Melaka is a tourism state and the health screening is vital to detect individuals having symptoms of fever or influenza at the two entry points to control the spread of the disease in the state.

“So far, results from the health screening came back negative for influenza or fever. We can safely say that the influenza situation in Melaka is under control,” he told reporters after launching the Melaka Sihat Carnival 2020 here today.

Prior to this, it was reported that 31 cases of influenza A involving 29 schoolchildren, a preschool pupil and a female teacher were detected in Melaka as at January 5.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the number of students infected by influenza had increased to 99 from only 94 yesterday.

According the State Education Department spokesman, Kinta recorded the highest number of students affected with the disease at 47, followed by Bagan Datuk (19), Larut Matang and Selama (14), Manjung (8), Kuala Kangsar (4), Central Perak (3), Kerian (2) and one each in Hilir Perak and Batang Padang.

He said the number of schools involved had also increased to 58 today from 55 yesterday, with Sekolah Menengah Sains Teluk Intan (Semesti) remained as the only school closed after 10 of its students were tested positive for influenza A (H1N1) on Jan 11.

The school is expected to reopen next Monday. — Bernama