Health clinics at unsafe, unsuitable locations to close, says deputy minister

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye distributes mandarin oranges to staff at the Bijih Timah Health Clinic in Ipoh January 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 17 — Health clinics found unsafe and unsuitable in terms of locations will be closed down, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said several health clinics were seen as not meeting specifications and failed to optimise their establishment as these premises are usually set up if the population density is between 10,000 to 50,000 people.

“For example, the Bijih Timah Health Clinic here is quite small and there is insufficient space for expansion for other services such as medicine store and other examinations.

“There are only about 528 residents and the clinic receives around 52 patients daily,” he said after visiting Bijih Timah Health Clinic in Jalan Sultan Yusof here today.

On whether the health clinic would be closed down, Dr Lee said when it is closed down, patients would be told to seek treatment at nearby clinics.

Dr Lee explained that most health and village clinics developed in the 60’s and 70’s were focused on remote areas, but these locations have developed and have better public transportation.

“So we need to review clinics in remote areas and look at the overall optimisation of operation,” he said.

On the opening of the Women, Children and Cardiology Complex at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) here, Dr Lee said it would start full operation in March.

“The handover of the building was in July last year and a portion of the cardiology section has begun operation since December 2019 but complex is expected to commence operation in March,”

“We are still at ‘testing and commissioning’ stage to ensure everything we have acquired are functioning well,” he said.

When in operation, the 10-storey complex will have 404 beds as well as 18 delivery rooms, six operating rooms as well as other facilities including 450 parking lots. — Bernama