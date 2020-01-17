Anyone free to comment on Yusoff Rawther’s case, PM says after backlash against IGP

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporter at a press conference at the Bukhary Foundation, Kuala Lumpur January 17, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said everyone including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Hamid Bador and politicians are free to air their opinion on sexual claims made by a former worker against PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“That is the opinion of the IGP, other people may have other opinion.

“This is a free country, you can make any comments you like,” he told reporters in a press conference at Yayasan Al Bukhary here.

This comes as PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail lambasted the IGP, claiming the latter had implied that the alleged sexual incident did take place.

On Wednesday, Hamid had said the lack of physical evidence was among the reasons the Attorney General’s Chambers decided to drop the case.

Saifuddin, who is also the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister, on the same day said Abdul Hamid should have refrained from making statements which were unfair to those implicated in the case.

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who was previously linked to PKR, made a statutory declaration last year accusing Anwar of making unsolicited sexual advances at his residence in Segambut last year.

Anwar denied this and pointed out that he had been campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election at the time of the alleged incident.